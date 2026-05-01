 Early morning altercation on Balfour Avenue escalates into cutlass and knife attack, leaving two men hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1st, 2026, on Balfour Avenue, leaving two men aged 39 and 48 hospitalized in guarded condition.

According to reports, officers responded to an altercation involving several individuals. Investigations revealed that a verbal dispute escalated into physical violence when one man attacked another with a cutlass, causing injuries to the face and left hand. The other man then drew a knife and stabbed his attacker in the neck and stomach.

Emergency Medical Services transported both men to hospital for treatment. Police recovered a cutlass and a knife from the scene as evidence. Investigations continue.