Duo missing at sea, found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police wish to inform the public that the men reported missing at sea from Bullocks Harbour, theBerry Islands, were found in waters off Bimini, according to police.

The men were transported to Bimini by members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Officers.

They appear to be in good health but will be evaluated at the local clinic, authorities said.

Police would like to thank the members of the public and other agencies, both locally and internationally, who assisted in this search and rescue operation.