Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Duo arrested following firearm and suspected drug seizure

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –  On Thursday September 5, 2024, a collaborative effort by police officers led to the seizure of
two (2) firearms, ammunition, suspected drugs and the arrest of an adult male and female.

According to initial reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement and K-9 Units executed a search warrant at a residence on Windsor Lane.

During the search, authorities discovered two (2) unlicensed firearms, a quantity of assorted ammunition, and suspected marijuana, which led to the arrest of a
44-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, both occupants of the residence, police said.

The estimated weight and street value of the suspected drugs are currently unknown as
investigations continue.

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture