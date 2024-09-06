Duo arrested following firearm and suspected drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Thursday September 5, 2024, a collaborative effort by police officers led to the seizure of

two (2) firearms, ammunition, suspected drugs and the arrest of an adult male and female.

According to initial reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement and K-9 Units executed a search warrant at a residence on Windsor Lane.

During the search, authorities discovered two (2) unlicensed firearms, a quantity of assorted ammunition, and suspected marijuana, which led to the arrest of a

44-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, both occupants of the residence, police said.

The estimated weight and street value of the suspected drugs are currently unknown as

investigations continue.