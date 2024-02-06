DUE PROCESS: Education Minister says payments for public school security guards are “on the way”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Studies Glenys Hanna-Martin admitted to the media Tuesday morning that there were some challenges regarding on-time payment to public school security guards; but, asserted that payment is on the way.

Hanna-Martin noted that her ministry communicated, to the security guards, that monies would be paid in January, but she confirmed that the commitment was not met.

She explained that due processes are underway to facilitate the promised payment; she said the Ministry of Finance has released a small amount of payment to the officers and said that outstanding funds will be disbursed this week.