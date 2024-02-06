DUE PROCESS: Education Minister says payments for public school security guards are “on the way”

LocalFebruary 6, 2024 at 12:43 pm Theo Sealy
DUE PROCESS: Education Minister says payments for public school security guards are “on the way”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Studies Glenys Hanna-Martin admitted to the media Tuesday morning that there were some challenges regarding on-time payment to public school security guards; but, asserted that payment is on the way.

Hanna-Martin noted that her ministry communicated, to the security guards, that monies would be paid in January, but she confirmed that the commitment was not met.

She explained that due processes are underway to facilitate the promised payment; she said the Ministry of Finance has released a small amount of payment to the officers and said that outstanding funds will be disbursed this week.

Tags

, , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*