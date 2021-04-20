DUCKING: PM sidesteps national debate participation

UB and Verizon Media national debate series set for May 4 to June 15

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis stopped short of indicating he will not participate in a national debate series with Opposition Leader and Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Philip Brave Davis, advising that he and Davis debate often in Parliament.

He was informed that Davis has said he is prepared to debate him.

When asked if he would participate in the debate and meet Davis’ challenge, the prime minister smiled and chuckled before responding.

“I have answered that question on numerous occasions,” Minnis said.

“I hope this will be the last time I answer.

“We debate every occasion we meet in Parliament. Thank you very much.”

During the opening of MacFIT360’s western location in February, Davis challenged the prime minister to stand ready to debate him on a national stage.

At the time, Minnis shied away from speaking with the media on the sidelines of the event.

In 2015, Minnis, the then opposition leader, said he had no interest in a public debate. But in the lead-up to the 2017 General Election, which the Free National Movement (FNM) won in a landslide, Minnis insisted he was “not afraid” to publicly debate then-Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Christie had challenged both Minnis and then-Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney to a debate on national issues.

McCartney accepted the challenge and offered to sponsor the event.

Current DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe has repeatedly said she is prepared to publicly debate political opponents.

The University of The Bahamas (UB) and Verizon Media Group, the parent company of Eyewitness News, will host a series of live national political debates ahead of the next general election.

The four-day series is expected to take place between May 4 and June 15.

UB President Dr Rodney Smith said the debate will be a crucial part of determining voter interest and the direction that political leaders wish to take the country in.

He suggested it is time to focus on the issues that affect the development of the nation’s political, social and economic growth, and step away from party politics.

Davis is expected to participate in the fourth debate.

According to UB History Professor Dr Chris Curry, negotiations were ongoing with the FNM, but he said the organization has confirmed its overall participation and has “responded positively”.

Verizon Media Group General Manager Gershan Major said there is a need to “raise and deepen the standard of our dialogue by focusing on the issues most important to the citizenry and to the nation at large”.