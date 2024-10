NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama successfully seized five pounds of suspected marijuana, valued at approximately $5,000, on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 6:30 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on a tip, searched a bushy area off a track road near Mall Drive and uncovered the drugs. No arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.

Investigations are ongoing.