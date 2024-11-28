Drugs and weapons recovered in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested an adult male and confiscated a loaded firearm on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime after 12:15 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Falstaff Drive, where a 39-year-old male was arrested in connection with a firearm-related complaint.

During the search, a firearm containing ammunition was discovered in a derelict vehicle outside the home. Consequently, the suspect was further cautioned reference to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.