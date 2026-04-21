Drugs and cash seized; two arrested in Star Lane raid

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have arrested a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman following the seizure of suspected marijuana and a large sum of cash during a targeted operation at a Star Lane residence on Monday, April 20th, 2026.

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a search warrant shortly after 1:00 p.m. at a white residence in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed both occupants attempting to flee toward the kitchen. Police gained entry and formally executed the warrant.

A search of the property led to the discovery of suspected marijuana in a grey garbage bag and on a kitchen counter. In a bedroom on the western side of the home, officers also recovered a substantial amount of U.S. currency. Both individuals were arrested and cautioned in connection with the findings.

In total, officers seized 24 packages of suspected marijuana and four clear jars containing suspected marijuana. The total weight and value are pending further analysis.

Additionally, approximately 1.2 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, with an estimated street value of $2,300, was recovered.

Police also confiscated $15,900 in U.S. currency and $2,525.50 in Bahamian currency, bringing the total seizure to $18,425.50, which investigators believe represents proceeds of criminal activity.

The Drug Enforcement Unit continues to investigate.