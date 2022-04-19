DRUG HAUL: Three men arrested for possession of over $1.2m worth of suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police seized 1,254lbs of suspected marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,254,000 in Coopers Town, Abaco, during a joint operation around 3pm on Sunday.

According to reports, the Drug Enforcement Unit in a joint operation with OPBAT, US Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs Boarder Protection and Police Marine Support Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the settlement.

During the search, officers discovered 26 crocus sacks with a grassy substance believed to be marijuana inside.

Three men, 54, 34 and 31 years old, were arrested in connection with the seizure and taken into custody for possession of dangerous drugs and other related offences.

The drugs and suspects were brought to New Providence and following further investigation the group is expected to be formally arraigned before the Magistrate Court within the week.

Police Press Liaison Superintendent Audley Peters said: “We want to thank members of the community who would have assisted us and nursing switch information.

“It’s partnerships like these that causes success to continue to happen in the organization as we continue to do our part to rid the community of the crime and all the events and circumstances associated with the criminality in our country.”