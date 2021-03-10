DRUG BUST: 13 bags of suspected marijuana seized, 7 arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police seized 13 bags of suspected marijuana around 7am today, from a home on Fire Trail Road East.

Acting on police intelligence, officers from the DEU along with the K-9 unit executed a search warrant of the home where they found the drugs.

Five Bahamian men and two women — all believed to be in their late 20s to early 40s — were taken into custody to assist police with the in

Police Press Liaison Audley Peters told members of the media, “Everyone is a suspect at this time because the drugs were found in the residence, and through the investigation, there will be a process of information.”

Peters warned individuals committing such crimes to cease and desist.

“We want to say to members of the public, who are hellbent on criminality, that our intelligence network is working and we are going to continuously see results like these,” he said.

“So you are given a forewarning to desist and discontinue your behaviour of criminality and we are well aware that there are residual effects of drug peddling in the community.”