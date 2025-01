NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into the drowning of a 50-year-old American woman on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that the woman was on a diving excursion near Rose Island shortly after 2:00 p.m. when she encountered distress after entering the water. She was assisted back onto the vessel but lost consciousness shortly afterward. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.