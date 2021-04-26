DROPOUT: FNM backs out of UB’s national debate series

Governing FNM the only party to get cold feet out of eight invited

Party chairman claims debate format has “critical defects”; UB argues it levels the political playing field

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) has advised it will not participate in a series of national political debates being hosted by the University of The Bahamas (UB) in the lead-up to the upcoming general election.

Last week, UB and Verizon Media Group (VMG), the parent company of Eyewitness News, announced they will host a debate series ahead of the next general election — the date of which has yet to be called.

The four-day series will take place between May 4 and June 15.

In a statement yesterday, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer outlined several concerns with the event, noting that after reviewing the matter, the FNM Campaign Committee strongly advised against participation.

Culmer acknowledged that both he and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis were invited by UB in association with Verizon Media to participate in the debates, and while the prime minister did not respond, Culmer noted that he submitted the name of a proposed debater to represent the party in the first event.

He said: “Upon closer scrutiny of documentation and written proposals submitted by the proposers of the debate, a number of critical defects in the proposed format of debates were identified by the FNM Campaign Committee.”

He noted that among those defects was that only one media house would be involved in producing the event, and he claimed the standards of the debate were a “great departure” from other jurisdictions that practice the Westminster system.

Culmer further questioned whether independent candidates and third/coalition parties who do not hold seats in Parliament should be given the opportunity to debate on the national stage, based on other jurisdictions.

“Any debate process should ensure both the dignity and fairness of any electoral debates, as well as providing a level playing field to each and every media house, so as to ensure a high quality and informative series of debates for the benefit of every Bahamian, once the House of Assembly has been dissolved and general elections called,” he said.

Responding to the FNM chairman today, UB insisted the event will provide a platform for political parties with ratified candidates to articulate their vision and perspectives on issues that are deeply important to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

UB noted that when formal letters were initially sent out, feedback and constructive criticism were received and key changes were made, ensuring there is clarity about the process as well as fairness and professionalism in the debates.

To date, seven of the eight political parties invited to participate in the debate series have confirmed participants for the first event of the series — a youth debate.

Those parties included: the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), the Bahamas Democratic Movement (BDM), the Bahamas Constitution Party (BCP), the Kingdom Government Movement (KGM), The People’s Movement (TPM) and the Coalition of Independents.

The university further noted that the FNM participated in a series of thematic debates in March and April 2017, prior to the last General Election, with an almost identical format to its series, noting the only difference is a formalized memorandum of understanding with VMG and UB.

“This series is envisioned as an ideal opportunity to deepen democracy and engender robust and rigorous debate on important national issues, particularly for the benefit of the Bahamian electorate,” UB said.

“This partnership will facilitate a wider, deeper breadth of coverage and a larger viewing audience.”

The university added that the assertion that political debates should be held until after the House of Assembly is dissolved and an election date called is “troubling”.

“UB has hosted discussions involving disparate schools of thought and philosophies on critical matters of national interest as a matter of course and has done so for the common good,” it said.

“And as an independent sovereign country, we can choose when to have a debate, what parameters to use in its formulation and who ought to be invited to participate.

“In the absence of a long-waited and badly needed independent debate commission, these debates will provide an opportunity for political parties to be scrutinized on an equal platform and the issues that are most germane to the development of The Bahamas and its people to be ventilated.”

UB added that the invitation for full participation of parties contesting the upcoming general election remains open.