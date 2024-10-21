DRM Authority and Supervalue team up to send relief supplies to the Southern Islands

On Saturday night, The DRM Authority held meetings with Mr. Roberts and his team to procure supplies in anticipation of the needs of the residents of MICAL in the aftermath of Hurricane Oscar. Because of those proactive steps, supplementary items, including personal hygiene products, dry goods, and perishable food items, are already being loaded up by teams from The DRM Authority and Super Value for shipment to the storm-impacted islands.

The DRM Authority stated: “The DRM Authority extends a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Roberts for responding to its call in a timely manner, making his team available to assist with shipment logistics, and paving the way for the smooth purchase and acquisition of these resources. One of the many reasons that the Government of The Bahamas passed the Disaster Risk Management Act of 2022 was to strengthen the involvement of the private sector in disaster management in the country and promote a whole community approach to disaster readiness and response. The DRM Authority appreciates the partnership of the private sector and organizations like Super Value. It seeks to work with other members of the corporate community to make The Bahamas a safer, more disaster-resilient country.”