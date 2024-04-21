Drivers dead following Head-on Collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-

DOUBLE TRAFFIC FATALITY: The jaws of life had to be used to extract the remains of the drivers of two separate vehicles following a head on collision Sunday morning.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two adult males, a 46-year-

old Bahamian male and a Filipino national.

According to police the accident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday 21st April, 2024 on West Bay Street near Kiskadee Drive.

Preliminary reports indicate that upon the arrival of responding officers at the scene, they observed a head-on crash between two vehicles—a silver Nissan March and a white BYD vehicle—in which both drivers appeared unresponsive and had to be extracted from their vehicles utilizing the jaws-of-life.

EMS personnel visited the scene, examined both drivers, and found no vital signs of life.

Investigations are ongoing by the Traffic Division to uncover further details surrounding this accident.