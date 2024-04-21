Drivers dead following Head-on Collision

LocalApril 21, 2024 at 8:42 am Genea Noel
Drivers dead following Head-on Collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-

DOUBLE TRAFFIC FATALITY: The jaws of life had to be used to extract the remains of the drivers of two separate vehicles following a head on collision Sunday morning.

The crash resulted in the deaths of two adult males, a 46-year-

old Bahamian male and a Filipino national.

According to police the accident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday 21st April, 2024 on West Bay Street near Kiskadee Drive.

Preliminary reports indicate that upon the arrival of responding officers at the scene, they observed a head-on crash between two vehicles—a silver Nissan March and a white BYD vehicle—in which both drivers appeared unresponsive and had to be extracted from their vehicles utilizing the jaws-of-life.

EMS personnel visited the scene, examined both drivers, and found no vital signs of life.

Investigations are ongoing by the Traffic Division to uncover further details surrounding this accident.

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*