Driver killed after vehicle collides with wall on Fire Trail Road west

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating a traffic fatality that claimed the life of an adult male on Wednesday, 3rd June 2026, in the area of Fire Trail Road West.

According to initial reports, shortly after 12:30 p.m., police received a report of a traffic collision and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white Honda Accord, bearing licence plate number DA2343, with extensive damage to its right side. The vehicle had collided with a wall at the entrance of a business establishment.

Officers also found the unresponsive male driver inside the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services personnel responded, examined the victim, and confirmed that he showed no vital signs of life.

The investigation revealed that the deceased was travelling east along Fire Trail Road West when he reportedly overtook another vehicle, lost control of his car, and collided with a wall at the entrance of a business establishment on the northern side of the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.