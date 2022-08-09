Driver in Labour Day Tragedy pleads guilty to manslaughter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The driver of the truck that mowed into a crowd of people during the 2018 Labour Day Parade, killing four people, has plead guilty to four counts of manslaughter by negligence, and eight counts of negligently causing harm.

Travis Sawyer, 27, stood before Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton and is expected to return for sentencing on November 16.

Sawyer first appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, and was charged with four counts of manslaughter by negligence in 2018.

On the day in question, during the Labor Day march, police say an unmanned F150 truck struck dozens of persons including children, before hitting a parked Nissan Marche on the corner of East and Shirley Streets.

The tragic incident claimed the life of 41-year-old Tabitha Haye, 48-year-old Tami Patrice Gibson, 51-year-old Kathleen Fernander and 55-year-old Dianna Gray-Ferguson.

Sawyer was served with a voluntary bill of indictment in January 2019 with eight counts of causing harm by negligence added to his list of charges.