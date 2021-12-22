DRIVE TO GET VACCINES IN ARMS: Booster shots to be offered to inmates and ‘irregular residents’

Health minister: Govt intends to use every measure to get vaccines in arms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The ongoing vaccination booster program will take health officials into the Department of Correctional Services and shantytown communities to accommodate inmates and irregular residents as the government seeks to bolster its vaccination rate.

We are bringing on some individuals who may not be citizens, but can prove who they are in illegal communities to try to give the medications (vaccines). – Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville, when asked about rollout of Johnson & Johnson booster shots, said: “We have launched social mobilization where we are trying to attract that group that is on the fence.

“We are giving incentives. We are improving the uptake of Johnson & Johnson at the prison.

“We are bringing on some individuals who may not be citizens, but can prove who they are in illegal communities to try to give the medications (vaccines).”

The approximately 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson are set to expire by the end of the year.

Outside Cabinet, Darville said a batch of J&J was sent to another Caribbean country to assist, though he was unable to provide an exact number.

He said health experts have observed some uptake of the vaccine in The Bahamas.

“We encourage everyone to go out and be vaccinated and take into consideration the Johnson and Johnson jab as well,” the minister noted.

“We intend to use every measure to get vaccines in arms.

“What is important for us is to increase the number of people vaccinated in our country so that we can keep people out of hospital and reduce the incidence of death as a result of COVID-19.”

He added: “The booster campaign is going extremely well.

“We still have a lot more work to do. In a few days, you will see us ramping up, trying our endeavor best to really get public education onboard so Bahamians can realize that we have a new variant that is highly transmissible that is coming our way, and it is important to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination saves lives and vaccination, in the event that you do get COVID-19, reduces your…chance of being hospitalized.

“That is very important and that is the message we are trying to get to the Bahamian people.”

Omicron is now the dominant strain in the United States.