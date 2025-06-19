Dr. Richard Wiefelspuett has been appointed the new President of LJM Maritime Academy

NASSAU BAHAMAS — The Board of Directors of the LJM Maritime Academy is proud to welcome Dr. Richard Wiefelspuett as the second President of LJM Maritime Academy (LJMMA). He will assume the presidency on 1 July 2025, following the retirement of the inaugural President, Dr. Brendamae Cleare, on 30 June 2025.

Dr. Wiefelspuett is an accomplished maritime industry expert whose distinguished career blends scientific research, engineering, and technical operations with executive leadership in academia, industry, and the not-for-profit sector. His more than 30 years of international experience spans appointments in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America, and the Caribbean.

His early career in shipbuilding and naval architecture evolved into senior leadership roles with international companies such as Wärtsilä and Hamworthy, where he oversaw manufacturing, automation, and aftersales operations across continents. He later transitioned into academic leadership as Associate Dean of the Marine Campus at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He also served as the inaugural Executive Director of the Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping in Canada. His final appointment before joining the Academy was as Executive Director of the Ladysmith Maritime Society in British Columbia, where he led significant initiatives focused on maritime heritage, waterfront access, and community engagement.

As incoming President of the LJM Maritime Academy, Dr. Wiefelspuett will continue to advance the Academy’s vision and mission to make maritime education locally accessible and affordable, while maintaining international standards of excellence. He will draw on his extensive executive experience, which has shaped his rich perspective on maritime innovation, sustainability, academia, and workforce development. His expertise includes Lean Methodologies, Safety & Sustainability, Performance Optimization, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Governance, Stakeholder Engagement, Organizational Leadership, Change Management, Capital Projects, Fundraising & Grants, P&L and Budget Management, and Customer Service—skills he will leverage to propel the Academy to greater prominence both locally and internationally.

Dr. Wiefelspuett earned his doctorate degree in Mechanical Engineering from RWTH Aachen University in Aachen, Germany, and his master’s degree in Mechanical, Shipbuilding, and Offshore Engineering, also from Aachen University.