Minnis blasts government’s “tax crusade”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday accused the Davis administration of being “hostile to business,” arguing that the current administration is on a “tax crusade” which is harming businesses across the country.

During a contribution in Parliament yesterday, Minnis stated: “It has become more and more difficult to do business and taxes keep going up.”

Accusing the Davis administration of being “New Day” tax collectors, Minnis asserted that Bahamians are struggling under the current tax regime.

“They are on a tax crusade which is harming Bahamian businesses,” Dr Minnis asserted. “The only people finding it easier to get business are those in the PLP high command.”

Minnis pointed to increases in fees levied by the Road Traffic Department, the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) on breadbasket items and medication as well increases in real property tax.

“On behalf of all Bahamian businesses I am asking, have mercy,” Minnis said.

He noted that while taxes owed should be paid, there should also be fairness and due process.

“More and more people are complaining that doing business in The Bahamas is becoming difficult,” he said. “We cannot take any more taxes, people are hurting. Our people are frustrated and they need relief.”