Dr. Charlene Reid-Morris, Second Female FNM Candidate To Be Named For Grand Bahama, says the People of Pineridge Laid Her Professional Career Foundation.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Dr. Charlene Reid-Morris has expressed humility and gratitude following the Free National Movement’s decision to name her as its candidate for Pineridge, Grand Bahama, noting that the people of Pineridge laid the foundation for her professional and community-service journey.

Dr. Reid-Morris stated that her very first dental office was established in the Pineridge community, where the trust and support of residents became the cornerstone of what has since grown into a multi-island dental practice with offices in Grand Bahama, Nassau, Exuma, and Abaco.

She emphasized that her close, day-to-day connection with Pineridge has never wavered, explaining that she continues to see, hear, and experience firsthand both the successes and the struggles of residents on an almost daily basis.

According to Dr. Reid-Morris, this deep connection has fueled her long-standing commitment to giving back to the community that has given so much to her and her family. She highlighted a range of initiatives intentionally designed to improve quality of life in Pineridge, including breakfast, lunch, and after-school meal programs; health and wellness development; business training and empowerment initiatives; in-house scholarship opportunities for aspiring healthcare professionals; a strong focus on senior citizens; and several other community-based programs.

Now stepping forward as a candidate, Dr. Reid-Morris said she is once again seeking the trust and support of the people of Pineridge—this time in a new capacity—on behalf of herself and the Free National Movement. She assured residents that the same dedication, excellence, and care she brings to her professional practice will guide her work in public service.

Over the coming weeks, Dr. Reid-Morris indicated that she will work closely with the residents of Pineridge to shape a comprehensive, caring, and competent platform aimed at taking the constituency to greater heights.

She further noted that the people of Pineridge, the wider Grand Bahama community, and Bahamians throughout the country deserve a better way of life—one that provides meaningful opportunities for all, not just a select few.

Dr. Reid-Morris also extended thanks to Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard and the entire FNM leadership team for their confidence in her. She acknowledged Mr. Pintard’s own journey from humble beginnings and reaffirmed her commitment to working relentlessly toward the goal of a Pintard-led FNM government that improves life for all Bahamians.

Dr. Reid-Morris concluded by expressing optimism for the future, stating that something good is set to happen in Pineridge and across The Bahamas in 2026.