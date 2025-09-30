Dr. Charlene Reid extends generosity to Jack Hayward Junior High for a second year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama dentist and local business owner, Dr. Charlene Elizabeth Reid, has once again stepped forward to support the students at Jack Hayward Junior High School with a heartfelt donation.

Dr. Reid’s simple gesture shone a light on the ever-present need in many of the schools across Grand Bahama – a hot meal for students in the mornings. At a brief special called assembly on Thursday, September 25, Dr. Reid also shared oral health tips and encouraged students to work even harder than they have been doing.

Since 2024, students were trickling into the guidance counselor’s office — some before their first class, others at the end of the day — grateful for a simple hot meal: a Cup of Noodles. For many of them, it is the difference between starting their day hungry or with enough fuel to focus in class.

“I’m a dentist, local business owner here in Grand Bahama, and we’re donating to Jack Hayward Jr. for the second year, because it’s a great school and we tend to ignore it a lot,” Dr. Reid said.

Last year, Dr. Reid donated Cup of Noodles to the school, ensuring that students who arrived without breakfast could start their day with a hot meal. The school is not part of the government’s breakfast program, so this donation filled a critical gap for many students.

Principal Janice Pinder praised the initiative, explaining how impactful it has been.

“The students really enjoyed coming into the guidance counselor’s office. Even if they don’t have breakfast early in the morning, they can come and get the noodles. You know, even in the evening, sometimes when they’re heading home, they come and get their noodles and take it home. You know, so this is really good.”

This year, Dr. Reid expanded her contribution, donating fans for the classrooms in addition to the supply of noodles. She also committed to donating the school’s first air conditioning unit,while calling on the wider business community to partner with her to equip more classrooms.

“You have great kids that go here, and I wanted to make sure that the kids had fuel to help them to do better in classes and then I found out that they also needed fans. Now the goal is to start off with fans and to end up with ACs. So, I’m asking the business community to partner with me and assisting this school in getting the AC units that they need,” Dr. Reid said.

Dr. Reid explained, “I chose this school because secretly it’s one of the best schools on the island, and after getting familiar with one of the caretakers here, she expressed to me how she knew that there were a lot of kids that did not have breakfast.

“She expressed how hard-working the principal was. She expressed how her co-workers, you know, they took on a lot of this responsibility and I said, you know what, if there’s something that I can help with I’ll do that.”

Dr. Reid emphasized that she wants her support to be ongoing and to grow into something larger: “I would like for it to be an ongoing thing, but I would like for it to expand. I think that starting off with noodles is good. If we can actually give our kids a healthy party breakfast and lunch, I think that’s something that we can achieve.”

Principal Pinder expressed gratitude for Dr. Reid’s generosity, highlighting her quiet but consistent giving. “Last year she was giving silently. So this year, we want to say thank you publicly for your donations and your support. Even last year, she gave to our teachers’ appreciation. It was the last minute I asked for a donation for teachers’ appreciation. And right away, Dr. Reid gave. So, I really appreciate that.”

Dr. Reid says her inspiration comes from a famous line by Whitney Houston: “Well, Whitney Houston said it best. I believe the children are our future. Teach them well, feed them well, and they will do well for us. I believe that.” She praised the entire Jack Hayward Junior School staff for their dedication, sacrifices, and commitment to excellence.