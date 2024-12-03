Dr Aubynette Rolle: “No patient is getting cold food”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority, Dr. Aubynette Rolle, is rejecting rumors that Princess Margaret Hospital patients are receiving cold and inedible food.
Rolle says the PMH kitchen is currently undergoing renovations, so the hospital has partnered with the University of The Bahamas to prepare and cook the food on the campus grounds and transport it to PMH.
In recent times, Dr. Duane Sands, Chairman of the Free National Movement, has criticized government officials regarding the state of PMH, specifically the state of the Culinary Department at the hospital. He emphasized that patients are not receiving quality food while being nursed back to good health.
Rolle told reporters that she does not have an exact timeline for completing the renovations of the PMH kitchen.