DPM unveils strategic media engagement plan to ‘counteract’ bad press over crime wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper asserted that recent international media coverage has sensationalized or misrepresented the country’s surge in crime. He outlined a strategy to mitigate potential harm to the nation’s reputation through proactive media engagement.

Cooper, the Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investment, while contributing to the debate on the amendments to the Bail Act, acknowledged international media reports highlighting the spate of violent crimes in the country, which have prompted both the United States and Canada to issue travel advisories to their citizens.

“Firstly, let me point out that the US State Department’s Level 2 warning on crime in The Bahamas has been in place for a considerable period, which advises travelers to exercise precaution. A routine and, in my view, misinterpreted recent alert has further fueled the narrative, sparking some concern among our international friends. Violent activities have marred the headlines, and it’s a situation that cannot be ignored.

“As you know, the Prime Minister, the Minister of National Security, and the Police Commissioner have outlined comprehensive measures to tackle this issue head-on. These incidents have been classified predominantly as localized and gang-related. While I do not wish to diminish the gravity of the situation, it is important to note that none of the 18 victims mentioned in the alert were visitors,” said Cooper.

“The recent spate of violence is an untenable state of affairs for our country. We cannot allow armed thugs to perpetuate chaos on our streets, and they must know in no uncertain terms that it will not be tolerated. The recent tragic incidents are heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

He noted that the crime situation in Nassau must be addressed but must not be allowed to cast a shadow over the country’s other 16 island destinations.

“Our visitors know that the Bahamas is a safe place to Live, Work, and Play. Our arrivals exceed 2019 by more than 30 percent and 2022 by more than 40 percent.

“However, I acknowledge the concerns raised by recent international media reports, notwithstanding our view that many of the reports sensationalized or mischaracterized the issue. While we are confident that these reports will not cause lasting damage, we cannot be passive observers of a narrative that misrepresents our beloved Bahamas,” said Cooper.

He added: “We must be proactive in sharing the accurate picture – that The Bahamas remains a safe and welcoming destination for visitors from around the world. We are ensuring that this message is received directly by our Embassies and Consulates, travel partners, booking agents, Bahamas specialists, travel advisors as well as influencers and media houses and news anchors.”

Cooper noted that the recent concerns and reports have prompted the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Investment to recalibrate its approach, focusing on engagement with the international media.

“We recognize the need for them to have a better understanding of our geography and a contextualized awareness of the events occurring within our borders. By fostering open communication and providing accurate information, we aim to facilitate fair and balanced reporting.

“We are, daily, monitoring mainstream media and social media through traditional means as well as using Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are assessing daily the extent of the impact and focusing our efforts on specific demographics and geographics that may have reservations about visiting our beautiful shores.

“We will provide reassurance through targeted outreach, showcasing the warmth and hospitality that define the Bahamian spirit. In this endeavor, we intend to amplify positive stories, shining a spotlight on what a magnificent host we are and how we make every visitor feel like family,” said Cooper.

Cooper noted that news agencies will be invited to experience The Bahamas firsthand with familiarization trips to dispel any misconceptions.

“By showcasing the beauty, warmth, and safety of our nation, we can offer an authentic perspective that transcends sensationalized narratives. American and international media efforts will be intensified to maintain a positive presence in the global spotlight,” Cooper pledged.

“Locally, our engagement with the media will continue to be open and transparent.

“We value the partnership with local media outlets, and we will actively involve them in our communication efforts, just as we have throughout the years. Their role in conveying accurate information to our citizens is pivotal, and we intend to maintain a constructive and collaborative relationship,” said Cooper.