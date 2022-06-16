DPM touts success of Middle East mission

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday revealed that a recent mission to the Middle East has resulted in a number of technical cooperation agreements to enhance the country’s tourism and aviation sector.

During his budget debate contribution, Cooper highlighted his recent mission to the State of Qatar and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“In Qatar, I met with Prime Minister Sheik Khalid Althani, Minister of Transport Jassim Suif Ahmed, Acting President of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohamed Faleh Al-Hajri, Qatar Airways CEO and Head of Tourism Board Akbar Al Baker, Chief Commercial Officer Qatar Airways Group Thierry Antinori,” he said.

“While there, we agreed, in principle, to enter into memoranda of understanding to establish a technical training agreement between The Bahamas and Qatar Civil Aviation Authority for continuous technical exchange.

“Qatar Airways offered, at their expense, technical assistance/consultation to Bahamasair to assess the economic benefit and offer recommendations for improvement of business model,” Cooper continued.

“They will consider a hub and spoke system. I can tell you that we have locally formed an Aviation Task Force for the creation of Exuma as a hub by 2023. Qatar’s Ministry of Transport and Qatar Aeronautical Academy are to enter into technical cooperation with the Department of Aviation (Bahamas Aeronautical Academy) for technical training to support air traffic training, civil aviation, engineering, and flight operations, and other areas, with the institute to launch by early 2023.”

Cooper also noted that Qatar’s Tourism Board has agreed to enter into a marketing and promotional partnership with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism around working with destination management companies; offering tour packaging services etc.

“Bahamasair and Qatar Airways plan on entering into an interline agreement, to be able to book straight true from Doha to North Eleuthera for example without touching your checked bags,” he said.

“It should be noted that Qatar is a member of the OneWorld Alliance and offers great connections via American Airlines and British Airways that can easily be worked into bringing more visitors to The Bahamas.”

Cooper said: “Our vision is to ultimately establish the Bahamas as a hub for passengers and cargo for Latin America and Caribbean Markets and onward to the USA strategically harnessing our pre-clearance.”

Cooper further noted that In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he and other members of the delegation met with the CEO of the tourism development fund, the minister of tourism, the minister of investments and several other high ranking government officials.

“The kingdom will share technical assistance and support on tourism development for the Saudi market for the Bahamas. The Bahamas will assist the kingdom through technical cooperation on workforce talent development sharing some key programs – BahamaHost and People to People, for example. We will be exporting some of our expertise.

“We will enter into an MOU on technical cooperation and cruise tourism development. The Bahamas plans to enter into a technical exchange with the kingdom on tourism Marine Protected Areas and sustainable tourism.”

Cooper said The Bahamas and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plan to enter into a joint-marketing campaign around the promotion of tourism between both countries. Bahamasair and Saudi Airlines also plan to enter into an interline agreement,” said Cooper.

“We have agreed to enter into an MOU on the establishment of a Sustainable Tourism Global Center.The Bahamas is to sit on STGC Advisory Board and we have designated tourism professional Kristal Bethel to lead this initiative on our behalf as we partner with Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “This work will support advocacy already driven by the prime minister around climate change. We will advance this agenda via the UNWTO, as we make the case for small island developing states dependent on tourism.”