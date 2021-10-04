DPM: Significant level of projects in pipeline, met with 10 investors last week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There are a “significant level” of projects currently in the pipeline, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, noting that he and his team met with 10 developers last week.

“There is a significant level of projects in the pipeline. We met last week, the Ministry of Tourism and Investment team along with the financial secretary met with at least 10 developers who all have projects in the pipeline. I am very excited with what I see. There can never be enough and these projects take time to get off the ground. We want more shovel-ready projects. This is what we need to get our economy going and to keep our country growing,” said Cooper.

Cooper also noted that on the tourism front, forward bookings among local hotels are steady.

“I am advised that we have steady forward bookings and we are optimistic about the next few months and the numbers in terms of the stopover visitors that will come,” he said.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that we are still in the middle of the pandemic. It’s is necessary that we do all we can as business owners, individuals, and employees to ensure that we continue to follow all the protocols to help contain COVID-19.”

Cooper added: “There is a significantly high demand for The Bahamas as a tourist destination. The director-general has assured me that the trends we are seeing are very positive. In speaking with some hotel property owners and managers already they are optimistic with what they are seeing. As I have indicated before our priority is to return the numbers of tourists to pre-COVID levels.”