DPM says negative stories related to crime in The Bahamas are losing momentum

LocalFebruary 14, 2024 at 11:52 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said negative stories related to crime in The Bahamas are losing momentum. He revealed in parliament Wednesday the ministry’s plan to counteract “bad press.”

This follows the U.S. Embassy increased their crime warning level for travelers coming to The Bahamas in the wake of a wave of murders being recorded during the first month of the year.

According to Cooper, a strategy is in place to shore up the industry and they are rolling out several initiatives including but not limited to stakeholder meetings, paid advertising, webinars, monitoring bookings and tours, and continuous promotion of the destination.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Philip Davis admonished the local press to “be responsible” in reporting crime noting that splashing headlines concerning crime can influence global perception.

