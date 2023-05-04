DPM pledges industry and public consultation on any proposed gaming reforms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that amendments to the Gaming Act are not presently before Cabinet for consideration, while noting that there will be consultation with industry stakeholders and the public on the issues.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd Caribbean Regulator’s Forum & 10th Caribbean Gaming Show at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort Cooper said: “Suffice to say, it’s important for us to continue broad based consultation as is our practice and that consultation and feedback is going to continue.”

Cooper continued: “The Gaming Board is empowered to not only regulate but to contemplate the future of gaming and its regulations. Therefore, in doing their work appropriately, it’s important for them to have consultation and consider best practice around the world interns of how we regulate, innovate and continue to grow the gaming industry as well as encourage responsible gaming.”

Casino gaming is legal in The Bahamas for non-residents 18 years and older. Section 50 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act, however prohibits from gambling in casinos all persons who are work permit holders (non-Bahamians), permanent residents (non-Bahamians), ordinary residents of The Bahamas (Bahamian nationals), and the spouses of these persons.

Gaming Board Chairman Dr Daniel Johnson on Tuesday said that the regulator is eyeing legislation which could end the prohibition of Bahamians gambling in casinos and also bring the country’s gaming sector “into the 21st century.”