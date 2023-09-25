DPM to lead trade mission to Qatar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper will lead a team from his ministry, along with a tourism delegation and other government officials, on a trade mission to West Asia to solidify aviation development and tourism agreements.

The Ministry says this trip is the latest measure in pursuit of forming strategic partnerships with several Middle Eastern countries to strengthen ties to The Bahamas and the Caribbean. Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, Minister of State for the Environment Zane Lightbourne and Senator Barry Griffin will accompany Cooper as part of the delegation.

Moxey, Lightbourne and Griffin will meet with officials and private investors to discuss investment opportunities in Grand Bahama, technology, innovation and sustainable environmental initiatives.

While in Qatar from September 24, the deputy prime minister will sign a memorandum of understanding with Qatar on behalf of The Bahamas. The MOU will concretize agreements in principle surrounding the development of aviation and other related services.

The Deputy Prime Minister will also meet with the head of Qatar Airways to discuss multiple mutually beneficial aviation opportunities for both countries as well as prepare for an on-the-ground site visit of Bahamasair’s domestic operations by Qatar Airways’ technical teams next month.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, will also have a private audience with the deputy prime minister to discuss alliances between our two countries.

The delegation will also meet with officials from the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Investment Authority.

The delegation will engage officials in talks centered around investments in The Bahamas and the possible framework of a Caribbean Investment Fund Project, including funding for infrastructure, science & technology, energy, airports & aviation, business incubation & entrepreneurship, tourism, and agriculture & fisheries.

There will also be discussions about grant funding for environmental protection, sustainable development goals, support for business development for women and youth in particular, disaster reconstruction, urban development, and national development planning.

Director of Aviation Dr Kenneth Romer will meet with executives of Qatar Aeronautical Academy to trade knowledge and best practices on aviation strategies that could further develop The Bahamas Aeronautical Academy and the Bahamas’ aviation industry.

The delegation departs Qatar on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.