DPM insists “nothing to hide” amid international press coverage on crime wave

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper insists that there is “nothing to hide,” from the international press who are on the ground in New Providence chasing a story concerning the level of crime in the country and its potential threat to tourists.

His comments came outside the House of Assembly Wednesday morning, just hours after Eyewitness News confirmed that CBS Miami arrived in New Providence to scout interviews for a report on the ongoing crime wave which prompted a travel advisory from U.S. officials.

Cooper says tourism officials have spoken with U.S. media personnel and have maintained that the ongoing crime wave is isolated, and as a result, tourists are not at risk.

CBS staffers on the ground in the capital, however, found themselves on the scene of the country’s 25th murder in the Bain & Grants Town community.