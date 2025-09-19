DPM Highlights Abaco’s Resilience and Investment Opportunities at 2025 Business Outlook

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Chester Cooper, commended Abaco’s resilience and outlined key investment opportunities at the 2025 Abaco Business Outlook, stressing the importance of collaboration between government, the private sector, and local communities.

Cooper reflected on Abaco’s recovery six years after Hurricane Dorian. He praised residents for rebuilding their homes, businesses, and communities with determination and resourcefulness. “Abaconians did not wait for the state or for outside agencies… You found the strength to rebuild with your own hands,” Cooper said, acknowledging both the courage of residents and delays in government response.

Tourism in Abaco is showing encouraging signs of growth. Air arrivals increased by 7.7 percent compared to 2024, and overall visitor numbers are now 10.5 percent above pre-Dorian levels, second only to Grand Bahama. Cooper emphasized that tourism growth must translate into meaningful opportunities for Bahamians, with expanded local ownership, small business development, and community engagement.

“Our Tourism Development Corporation has been instrumental in providing grants, training, and access to capital for SMEs, the backbone of Abaco’s economy,” he said, noting partnerships with BTVI, the University of The Bahamas, and international institutions to prepare young Bahamians for roles in tourism, construction, renewable energy, and more.

Cooper also highlighted Abaco’s potential in nautical tourism, including yachting and boating, and stressed that development will incorporate climate resilience, environmental protection, and renewable energy. Major projects include the 53-acre Montage Cay development with a state-of-the-art yacht marina, the $177 million Treasure Cay Resort revitalization, and developments on Walkers Cay and Grand Cay, all designed to attract sustainable, high-value investment.

Addressing housing and infrastructure challenges, Cooper called for stronger private-sector engagement, stressing that government alone cannot solve these issues.

Concluding his address, Cooper urged local leaders to guide Abaco’s growth and position the island as a model for inclusive, sustainable development across The Bahamas. “Your resilience and resourcefulness should be duplicated in other islands as we seek to grow and prosper,” he said.