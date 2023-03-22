DPM: Gov’t wants to offer more incentives to vacation home rental sector

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that government wants to provide more incentives to support the vacation home rental sector, noting that it presents the fastest way to boost this destination’s room inventory and for Bahamians to invest in the tourism industry.

Cooper who has ministerial responsibility for Tourism, Aviation, and Investments when asked yesterday about the suspension of the debate on the Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) Bill 2023, noted that the legislation is designed to promote, support, and assist advancing ownership by Bahamians.

Parliament on Monday suspended debate on the Tourism Development Corporation Bill 2023 as The Bahamas Vacation Rentals Association is seeking to offer its recommendations to the legislation which contains sections it says would result in rooms being pulled off the market at a time when there is a shortage of room inventory.

Cooper told reporters yesterday that there was no controversy surrounding the legislation, adding that the government is open to consultation with all stakeholders

“We support the private homeowners renting their homes through Airbnb, VBRO or whatever platform they choose. This is our fastest way of increasing our room inventory and so we are encouraging it. This is an opportunity for Bahamians to invest in the tourism industry and therefore we look forward to speaking with them further,” said Cooper.

He added: “What we are desirous of doing is really supporting more incentives for people to do this business. What we have in Exuma now is an absolute scarcity of rooms. We are seeing this now across the islands of The Bahamas. We look forward to further dialogue with vacation rental owners and anyone else who has a contribution to the Tourism Development Corporation Bill.”