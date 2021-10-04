DPM: Government to engage tourism stakeholders over COVID-19 test issue

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government plans to engage in active discussion with tourism industry stakeholders including Atlantis over the next few weeks over the policy that would require unvaccinated employees to cover the cost of weekly COVID-19 tests, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

“I think it’s an issue between the employer and the employee,” said Cooper.

“There is some concerns about employees paying etc. We had a meeting with these senior executives of Atlantis. I can tell you that there have been some policy adjustments. We look forward to working hand in hand with our major partners in the tourism industry,” said Cooper who has ministerial responsibility for Tourism, Investment, and Aviation.

“We will be having active discussions with key players including Atlantis over the next few weeks. The pandemic has been a very difficult time for businesses especially in the tourism space and has called for an adjustment in policy. It’s important that there is always a harmonious relationship between employees and employers. I am confident that there is a commitment on all sides to grow our tourism industry and grow our country,” said Cooper.

Immigration and Labour Minister Keith Bell said last week that the government has gotten Atlantis and other private-sector employers to “hold off” on implementing a policy that would require unvaccinated employees to cover the cost of weekly COVID-19 tests.

Bell said that the government is seeking legal advice on the issue. Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President Darrin Woods has asserted that the Atlantis resort was acting unlawfully by requiring unvaccinated employees to cover the cost of their weekly COVID-19 tests.

The Atlantis resort announced last week that it will require all of its unvaccinated employees to pay for their own weekly rapid antigen test. The requirement would have taken effect on October 1 Friday had it not been delayed.