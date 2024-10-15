DPM Cooper to lead negotiations with 20 nations at ICAO event to boost air travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will lead negotiations for air service agreements with 20 nations at the upcoming 16th ICAO Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) event in Malaysia, to enhance air travel connectivity, promote economic growth, and attract more international air stopover visitors.

These bilateral agreements aim to create a framework for increased airlift, improved international connectivity, and enhanced competition among airlines operating between The Bahamas and the respective countries.

“Air connectivity is vital for the growth of our tourism industry, which is the backbone of our economy. By engaging with our international partners at ICAN 2024, we will open new avenues for travel, foster business relationships, and ultimately create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for our people as we engage new markets,” said Cooper.

The potential to enter into air services agreements with over 20 countries will enhance air travel connectivity, promote economic growth, and attract more international air stopover visitors.

In addition to the negotiations, the Bahamian delegation will participate in discussions on best practices in aviation, sustainability, and the future of air travel.

“With The Bahamas already renowned for its rich array of natural beauty and cultural heritage, participation in this event will further leverage us as the ideal travel destination that also ranks high among the global leaders in the aviation, travel, and trade sectors,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.