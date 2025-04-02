DPM Cooper files complaint and pursues legal action over “foreign-funded” smear campaign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has filed a formal criminal complaint and says that he has instructed his lawyers to pursue legal action against what he calls a “coordinated smear campaign” funded by foreign interests and executed by paid agents.

Speaking in Parliament, Cooper condemned the spread of AI-generated propaganda and digital disinformation, vowing that those responsible will face the full force of the law.

“As the political season intensifies, it is no surprise that the usual suspects have emerged from the shadows—resorting to malicious lies, AI-generated propaganda, and outright fabrications in a desperate attempt to smear names and disrupt progress,” Cooper stated.

He continued: “These attacks are not rooted in truth, nor do they serve the interests of the Bahamian people. They are calculated, dishonest, and cowardly. Now, these untruths have reached the beautiful shores of Exuma—my home—and I say without hesitation: I will not allow it. I know who the actors are. But more importantly, I know who the benefactors are—the shadowy financiers behind this smear campaign, pouring foreign funds into efforts designed to disrupt our democracy and discredit the leadership of the Progressive Liberal Party.”

According to Cooper, in recent weeks, an aggressive local and international campaign has been orchestrated by American businessman Bob Coughlin, the principal of Turtlegrass Resorts, a project approved for Sampson Cay.

Coughlin has been vocal in his opposition to the adjacent Rosewood Resort development by Yntegra Resorts, which has also received approval under a heads of agreement from the Bahamian government.

“The people of Exuma welcome both developments and believe they can coexist. All foreign investments in The Bahamas are processed by the Bahamas Investment Authority and approved by the National Economic Council, which is chaired by the Prime Minister. Approvals in principle are granted by the NEC, subject to vetting and formal approvals by all relevant government agencies, including Town Planning, the Department of Environmental Planning & Protection, and the Department of Immigration,” Cooper explained.

He further emphasized that every development requires an Environmental Impact Assessment and a Certificate of Environmental Clearance, a process that includes public consultation and allows concerned individuals to submit objections. This process, he noted, has been in place for decades.

“Despite this, there are those who believe they can bully this government into determining who and what gets approved in our own country. They employ highly paid local operatives who present themselves as moral authorities on environmental matters, attempting to dictate to the government what is best for the Bahamian people. And when these efforts fail, they resort to smearing and denigrating individuals and projects that contribute to our economy.

“I therefore categorically and unequivocally reject the defamatory and deceitful claims circulating in a recent AI-generated video, as well as another video featuring a known paid social media troll, both of which falsely accuse me in relation to a lawful and approved development in Exuma. These videos are filled with outright lies and intentional distortions.”

Cooper also directly addressed several of the false claims being spread, making it clear that no Chinese work permits have been issued, no Singaporean construction companies are involved, there are no approvals for over-the-water bungalows as falsely claimed, and the assertion that Crown land is being secretly given away is completely false. He called these accusations dangerous misinformation meant to stoke fear and confusion.

He warned that these tactics are not new, noting that similar smear campaigns have been disguised as environmental advocacy in the past.

“I know exactly who is behind these attacks. You are not patriots. You are not whistleblowers. You are paid agents hiding behind lies and digital anonymity—on the wrong side of the law, the wrong side of history, and the wrong side of the Bahamian people. And the internet will not protect you.

“One of the key figures in this disgraceful campaign is a man whose name has long been associated with falsehood and defamation. He is a convicted criminal, found guilty of criminal libel and discredited even by the Privy Council. His credibility is non-existent, and his motives are as transparent as they are vile. He is a known troll for hire, trafficking in division, disinformation, and disgrace.”

Cooper announced that he has taken immediate and decisive action. A formal criminal complaint has been filed with the Royal Bahamas Police Force regarding both videos. He noted that his lawyers have been instructed to pursue civil legal action to hold the culprits and their enablers accountable for their defamatory conduct. Cooper said that he will also request that tax authorities and the Office of the Auditor General investigate local entities suspected of receiving foreign funding under the guise of charitable work. noting that if they have violated Bahamian law, they must be held accountable.

“This is not about partisan politics. This is about the truth and the protection of our democracy and the credibility of our country. Let me be clear once more: My name is my name. I will not allow it to be tarnished by cowards hiding behind manipulated videos, anonymous accounts, or foreign-funded misinformation. I value my name next only to God, my country, and my family, and I will defend it with unwavering resolve.

“This attack is not just on me. It is an affront to every Bahamian who believes in truth, decency, and sovereignty. I will not stand down. I will not be intimidated. I will not be silent.”