DPM Cooper breaks his silence on terminated moorings deal for The Exumas



NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Exuma Chester Cooper asserted that he is “pleased with the outcome” of the terminated lease deal with Bahamas Moorings Ltd which halted moorings installations throughout the Exumas as a result of alleged unscrupulous practices.

Cooper broke his silence on the saga days after the Davis administration cancelled the deal shortly after the Office of the Minister defended government’s decision to grant a 21-year lease to Bahamas Moorings Ltd. to operate mooring services in the Exumas.

It is alleged that the company proceeded with its installations without having the necessary environmental and other approvals.

Cooper noted that “while we encourage entrepreneurship, there is a correct way to do things.”

The Exuma MP also said he is “not surprised” by constituents’ reaction to the now aborted deal, adding that there needs to be consultation with residents on Exuma regarding the moorings installation.

Those comments come as reports suggest that 90% of visiting boaters were threatening to boycott the Exuma cays if the controversial outsourcing of all moorings had continued.

However, Cooper did not field other questions from reporters on the controversial matter as there remains looming concerns as to whether or not the terminated deal will be repackaged for another company.