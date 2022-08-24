DPM Cooper affirms gov’t commitment to GB airport redevelopment with completion targeted in 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday affirmed that the government is committed to the development of a “world-class” airport on the island of Grand Bahama while underscoring its importance to the island’s economy.

The Grand Bahama Airport sustained extensive damages during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and was purchased by the Bahamas Government in 2021 through the Airport Authority. Completion of the redevelopment of the airport is slated for 2025, according to Cooper.

The minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments noted that a seven-member board has been appointed for the newly established Freeport Airport Development Company (FAD) which will oversee the management and redevelopment of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

“Their goal will be to provide oversight to the airport and its management in its current state as well as oversee the redevelopment and transitioning from where we are now to a world-class facility. It was important that the Board be comprised of local professionals,” said Cooper told reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Terah Rahming as Chairman. She is a chartered accountant who has significant experience in business and finance. We have businessmen, attorneys, and engineers and we are very pleased that we were able to find that level of expertise on the ground in Grand Bahama.”

Board members include Peter Rutherford, Managing Director of the Airport Authority; Attorney Cassietta McIntosh; Elbert Hepburn, a Businessman; Forrester Carroll, a Businessman; Julian Sawyer, an Engineer; Airline Executive Harold Williams; and a representative from the Tourism Development Company.

Cooper said: “Grand Bahama has gone through a lot. We empathize with them. Dorian occurred three years ago. Over the last year, we made some significant strides in terms of temporary adjustments to the airport. There is a lot more work to be done and realize this. We empathize with the people of Grand Bahama and we’re working for them.

“As it relates to development it is important that this is a world-class gateway that people can be proud of and that’s what we’re building. It is important for residents, tourists, the industrial sector, and the development of business generally. This Board is going to lead that process. The Board is going to participate in the evaluation of the short list of candidates for the PPP. They will ensure management oversight including the provision of new services.”