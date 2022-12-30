DPM confident gov’t will resolve issues with US airlines

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday expressed confidence that the government will come to a resolution with the group of US airlines who have alleged that charges being levied against them for using this nation’s airspace are “astronomical” and “unreasonable”.

Cooper yesterday suggested that the issue was a “misunderstanding.”

“We value the contribution of our partners as it relates to aviation and tourism in The Bahamas,” he said.

“We consider the airless to be partners. We are working with them in a consultative process to ensure we come to an understanding that is in the best interest of our country. We maintain that there was a consultation on the roll-out of the overflight charging system. There was concurrence with ICAOO which is the regulatory body for aviation internationally.”

Cooper said: “There is now a misunderstanding. This will be resolved through dialogue with the airlines, through diplomacy but also we will respond appropriately through legal means to the actual complaints. There are two prongs to our approach; direct consultation with the airlines and secondly a legal response. We have retained local and US consul and we are confident that we will come to a resolution that is in the best interest of the Bahamian people. Let me just say that we assert our right to manage and charge for the use of our sovereign airspace. We will comply with the international standard of doing so with transparency and fairness and with a consultation.”

The Airlines for America (A4A) group alleges that the overflight fees being levied by The Bahamas violate the Air Transport Agreement (ATA) between this nation and the United States. A4A asserts that The Bahamas is charging “astronomical” fees for air navigation services that far exceed the cost of providing those services.

The trade group also claims that this nation views air navigation charges as a way to exercise its sovereign right over its airspace but the group says that the excessive levies are a breach of its obligations under Article 10 of the US-Bahamas ATA.

Cooper said yesterday, “The airlines are our partners and we have enjoyed a significantly positive relationship with them, particularly over the past year. We have seen a significant increase in the airlift. Aviation and tourism work hand in hand. I am confident that all will be well.”