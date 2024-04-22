DPM: Cabinet has approved funding for airport terminal upgrades across the country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cabinet has approved funding for upgrades to various airport terminals across the country, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper has revealed, lamenting that The Bahamas has been “caught behind the eight ball” in terms of keeping up with the population and economic growth of the family islands.

Cooper, the Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investment, while addressing the recent Eleuthera Business Outlook, noted that the recently approved funding will be made available in July.

Cooper noted that the North Eleuthera airport is included in that funding as he assured that a new terminal building will be constructed and slated to be completed by the end of 2025.

Cooper also noted that $6 million has been pumped into upgrades at the Governor’s Harbour airport, with 80 percent of the works there completed. He also noted that the Rock Sound airport will be rebuilt under a public-private partnership. He also noted that the government has established an airport development fund where anyone who wants to help can contribute at a modest rate.

“Eleuthera is poised for incredible growth, new development, new investment, and new services on the way,” said Cooper.