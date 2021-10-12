DPM brings remarks at investment summit in Miami

Cooper: The Bahamas is in a good position to benefit from investment and the multicultural segment

MIAMI, FLORIDA — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation recently participated in the 25th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show (NABHOOD).

NABHOOD’s mission is to create wealth within diverse communities by increasing the number of minorities developing, managing, operating and owning hotels, while expanding vendor opportunities and executive-level jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper gave remarks along with other key leaders from top hotel brands in the Caribbean region. He expressed why investing in The Bahamas right now is optimal.

“In recent years, The Bahamas has benefitted from close to $3 billion in foreign direct investment. Development projects have ranged from mega resorts, marinas and attractions to boutique hotels,” said Cooper.

“This ongoing development activity is a strong indicator of one thing — investor confidence.”

He added: “We project continued growth in visitor arrivals in the months ahead, based on positive hotel bookings.

“There has been a significant increase in airlift fueled by pent-up demand for travel. Currently, there are direct or one-stop flights to The Bahamas from every major region of the United States.”

The deputy prime minister, in his closing remarks, encouraged all attendees to invest in The Bahamas.

“The Bahamas has in place all the prime conditions conducive to propelling economic growth, in the short to medium and long-term,” said Cooper.

“I invite you to come to The Bahamas, invest and grow with us.”