$125M Saudi Fund to accelerate Family Island airport redevelopment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that the $125M Saudi Fund for Development loan will accelerate the government’s Airport Renaissance Program, with several family island airport redevelopments on track.

Addressing several family island airport redevelopment projects during his budget debate contribution, Cooper, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP and Minister for Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, stated: “One of the highlights of this budget process is the $125 million Saudi Fund for Development loan to accelerate this Airport Renaissance Program. Once again, the borrowing to be approved by resolution in this budget is for 25 years with a rate of 2.5 percent with no payments required for five years.”

Cooper noted that just over six months ago, the government signed a management agreement for the $80 million redevelopment of the airport at South Bimini with Bimini Airport Development Partners, noting that before the end of 2025, there will be a ribbon-cutting for the South Bimini Airport.

“In Grand Bahama, we have started works on the demolition of the Grand Bahama International Airport, and a contract for its design-build has been executed. We are building two beautiful, elevated terminals in Phase I. This is a design-build project and will be expedited,” said Cooper. He added: “In Cat Island, we’re building a new terminal at New Bight and expanding the runway. The airside will be mobilized by February of next year and the landside work has already been mobilized. We anticipate that the airport will be fully complete by the third quarter of 2025.” Cooper noted that the Exuma airport will also be ready in 2025 following delays.

“The FNM signed a contract for the construction of a new Exuma International Airport prior to the last general election, then had a groundbreaking and didn’t even bother to invite me. I showed up anyhow. The only problem is that there was no financing in place to pay the contractor. The contractor spent its own money doing work, effectively running up the bill with no mechanism in place to pay it. So, guess what happens when you don’t pay the contractor? The contractor stops working. The contractor claimed they were owed almost $14 million. I want to say that again – $14 million.” Cooper added: “Despite non-payment issues leading to work stoppages, efforts are now focused on resolving claims and ensuring the resumption of construction this summer.”

Cooper noted that since January 2024, significant strides on the landside project have been made. “Additional considerations, including potential cost increases for housing and asphalt, as well as ongoing land acquisition for the Air Traffic Control tower, are being meticulously addressed. The airside project, awarded for $34.4 million, commenced in January 2023. The scope of work includes comprehensive pavement rehabilitation, new taxiway installation, drainage infrastructure, airside lighting, and electrical installations. Despite some delays, the project is on track for substantial completion by May 2025,” said Cooper.

Cooper added: “On Long Island, the Deadman’s Cay Airport project, with its design substantially complete and Cabinet approval secured, exemplifies our commitment to leveraging public-private partnerships (PPP) for efficient project delivery. With options to execute a design-build contract, tender documents are expected to be prepared within 6-8 weeks, a 6,000 ft runway to encourage regional jet traffic, with a budget of $10 million. The project aims for completion within 12 months for the terminal and 24 months for the runway.”

Regarding the Black Point Airport project, Cooper noted that utilizing the Great Harbour Cay template, the design includes a seating capacity for 70-80 passengers, a 6,000-foot runway, and a 6,000 square-foot air terminal building, with port of entry and a $7 million price tag, with a 12 to 18 months completion timeframe.

Cooper further stated: “In September 2021, the design contract for North Eleuthera Airport Landside works was awarded to Alexiou & Associates for $1.6 million. The design, similar to Exuma Airport with some modifications, includes an expansion of the departures area to accommodate 400 passengers, which was approved in April 2024. The ongoing design of the Air Terminal Building and Crash Fire Rescue facilities highlights our commitment to enhancing passenger experience and safety. The airside works for $16 million will involve comprehensive pavement rehabilitation, new taxiway installation, and enhanced airside lighting and electrical installations. The ministry decided in January 2024 to redirect funds to rehabilitate the existing runway. The design is expected to be finalized by June 2024, with a construction contract signing this year. North Eleuthera, your airport will be coming as well.”

In Mangrove Cay, the government plans to build a 3,400-square-foot terminal, the bid for which will go out to tender by January of next year, with that project expected to take 18 months to complete.

“We are considering this model for Moore’s Island and Mayaguana too. In Rum Cay, we will be building a terminal similar to Ragged Island fully equipped with solar energy. This will go to tender in 2024 and take 12 months to complete. We apologize to the people of Mayaguana. Your airport has seen decades of neglect. What’s there needs to be demolished,” Cooper stated, assuring that the island will get a new airport.

Cooper commenting on tourism arrivals noted that from January to April 2024, The Bahamas has seen a significant increase in foreign air and sea arrivals, marking a 12.4 percent rise compared to the same period in the record-setting 2023. “Simply put, that translates to almost 4 million visitors in 4 months. If this average holds and we hope it does, a million a month will result in a 20 percent increase year over year or 12 million overall arrivals at year-end. This growth not only highlights our resilience but also underscores the enduring allure of The Bahamas as a premier travel destination,” said Cooper.