Dozens honored at annual National Honors ceremony

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Numerous Bahamian nationals were recognized at the 2024 Investiture and Conferment of National Honors ceremony at Baha Mar on Monday.

The ceremony, which is hosted annually on National Heroes Day, recognized individuals who have made a seminal contribution to The Bahamas by displaying visionary and pioneering leadership of the highest excellence.

Awardees included: Commissioner of The Bahamas Department of Corrections, Mr. Doan Cleare, Comptroller of Bahamas Customs, Mr. Ralph Munroe, President of Bahamas Union of Teachers, Belinda Wilson and Diocesan Bishop, The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Boyd