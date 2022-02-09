DOWNTOWN CANNOT CONTINUE LIKE THIS: DPM laments ‘troubling’ state of East Bay Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday lamented what he called the “troubling”, dilapidated state of East Bay Street, noting that he is set to meet with downtown property owners on the issue.

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting, Cooper said: “I have long been concerned about Bay Street and I have begun conversations already with the downtown partnership to see what we can do.

“Any closure on Bay Street is — and for Bay Street, we need Bay Street. We need it open and vibrant.

“Our guests are calling for more activities, more restaurants, more nightclubs and more things to do. We need to roll out a clear vision for Bay Street and that is what we will do.”

Cooper added: “East of Bay Street is, frankly, troubling. The buildings are dilapidated, the owners are absent and this cannot continue in the heart of our downtown. There has to be [a] solution.

“I will be meeting shortly with the ownership group of the downtown area to see how we can, in the first instance, work together to resolve these issues.”

Cooper pointed to the ongoing port development and the proposed Somewhere Else resort on Paradise Island as reasons to ensure that the downtown thoroughfare is attractive to lure tourists back to the area.

He also noted that China Construction America (CCA), owner of the British Colonial Hilton, is continuing its search for a new brand.

“They are committed to Bay Street and committed to finding a solution,” he said.

“They have had issues with their brand and need to find a new brand.

“It’s a fairly simple commercial matter and we are working in partnership with them. We are confident that the matter is going to be resolved on a commercial basis.

“Government has no ownership in the property but is interested in seeing a resolution to enhance Bay Street, the tourism product and for employment for all the people who may have been impacted as a result.”