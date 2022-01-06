DOWNED AIRCRAFT: Two rescued after plane crashes off the Berry Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were rescued in waters off the Berry Islands yesterday after their plane crashed around 9am, according to authorities.

The United States registered Cessna aircraft N145TT departed Opa Locka Executive Airport just before 8am and was en route to Chub Cay Airport before an engine malfunction occurred that resulted in the plane crashing.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the United States Coast Guard in conjunction with the police force and defense force dispatched aerial and marine assets to perform a search and rescue for the occupants.

Two occupants were retrieved and airlifted to the United States to receive further medical attention.

The AAIA has launched an investigation into the plane crash, but the seven-seater aircraft cannot be retrieved.

“The AAIA has been informed by our United States-based salvage and recovery team, that salvage of the aircraft is not feasible due to the location of the crash, which extends thousands of feet down into the ocean in some areas,” the AAIA said

“Subsequently, the AAIA’s investigation will focus on maintenance, operational, and human factors in the absence of availability of the aircraft for analysis.”

The authority said it will coordinate with the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).