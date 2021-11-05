DOWN THE DRAIN: $70K paid for quarantine contract devices still not in use

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than $70,000 in taxpayer money was dished out for a contract to monitor individuals in quarantine with 100 tracking devices and accompanying software that never left the Ministry of National Security, according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

“The past administration was spending public funds for a product that was designed to track people and ensure they stay in quarantine, and they chose not to use it, for whatever reason,” Munroe said yesterday during the weekly press briefing at the Office at the Prime Minister.

Police are in possession of the 100 tracking devices, according to the minister.

While he did not name the company engaged, the minister said the contract, which will expire in March 2022, was signed 10 months ago and has cost the government $7,000 per month.

Despite the expense and lack of use, Munroe told the media the software has merit and the ministry will seek to roll it out shortly.

It remains unclear how many people remain in quarantine.

As of Wednesday, there were 318 active COVID-19 cases, 69 of whom were hospitalized.

In April 2020, then Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said the government was exploring monitoring bracelets to keep track of individuals who may breach quarantine guidelines.

Hubbcat Solution was awarded the contract to facilitate electronic monitoring of quarantined individuals via an application.

Individuals in quarantine were required to download the application on their phones, which would then create a geofencing map that could alert authorities when the individual went outside of the parameters.

Munroe said the program had limitations that made circumventing quarantine feasible and the government sought to bolster the monitoring oversight.

He pointed out that an individual could download the app on one phone, and leave their home with another device that was not being tracked.

“I have three cell phones and I could let you put the app on any one of them and when you call me, someone just needs to answer my phone,” he said.

“That was abandoned in exchange for what is in effect — a tagging system where there would be a little tag, almost like what you see at the hotels, put on the individual.

“There would be a base set; and if the tag moved out of the base set, there would be an alarm and the person would be geotagged to an area in which they were to quarantine.

“It seems to be a useful product. The minister of health, Dr Darville, is keen on using it, and we expect shortly to at least rollout and use the 100 units we pay $7,000 and some a month for.”

Munroe, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, said when he was discharged, he was not told anything, but went home for 10 to 14 days on his own volition.

He said with a little foresight, he could have been advised to quarantine and monitored with the tracking devices.