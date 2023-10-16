DOUBLE TRAFFIC FATALITY: Two dead, two hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An early morning car crash on East Street South has left two people dead and another two individuals fighting for their lives in hospital, according to police.

The traffic mishap occurred near Calvary Deliverance Church early Monday morning, according to the Head of Traffic Division Chief Superintendent of Police David Lockhart.

Lockhart says the accident involved three people who were riding on a motorcycle and the lone occupant of a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle and one of his passengers died on the scene while the second passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the vehicle were rushed to hospital, the traffic cop said.

This latest double traffic fatality has pushed the total count of traffic deaths to 43 for 2023.