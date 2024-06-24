DOUBLE SHOOTING UPDATE: Adult male and juvenile girl remain hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left a 28 year old male and a 17 year old female in hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday 23rd June, 2024 at a residence on Bellot Road off Carmichael Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was attending a birthday party for his son, when a male armed with a handgun, exited a small gray Japanese vehicle. It is reported that the suspect fired gunshots at the victim who attempted to seek refuge in the home, police said.

The victim was pursued into the home by the suspect and subsequently shot multiple times.

It is further reported that during the incident, a juvenile female who was inside the home was also shot, according to authorities.

Both victims were taken to hospital via EMS personnel where at present their conditions are

listed as stable.

Police are actively investigating this incident and are appealing to members of the public who may

have any information that can assist in locating the suspect to contact police.