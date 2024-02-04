DOUBLE SHOOTING: Two men in hospital following shooting incident on Quarry Mission Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two men ages 19 and 33 are nursing injuries in hospital after they were involved in a shooting incident at a residence on Quarry Mission Road around 7:30 p.m Saturday night.

Initial reports indicate that the victims, aged 33 and 19, were outside when a white Japanese model

vehicle approached. It is reported that two unknown male occupants emerged and discharged gunshots in their direction, resulting in the 33-year-old being shot to the abdomen and the 19-year-old being shot in the left arm. The culprits returned to their vehicle and fled the scene, making good

on their escape.

Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical attention. The 33-year-old

is currently in critical condition, while the 19-year-old is in stable condition.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this latest shooting to please contact 911,

919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.