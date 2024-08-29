Double shooting, two men hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two (2) men are hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred on Young Street on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Police were alerted to reports of gunshots being discharged on Young Street around 11:30 p.m. and promptly responded.

Upon their arrival, they found a 29-year-old male lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot injuries to his upper body and requested emergency medical services, who subsequently transported the victim to the hospital, police said.

While at the hospital, officers discovered another victim, a 27-year-old male, who had sustained

gunshot wounds to his upper body and right extremities. He had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle prior to the arrival of the police, according to investigators.

According to preliminary reports, both victims were standing on Young Street when two (2)

unknown males, one of whom was armed with a firearm, approached them and fired multiple

gunshots in their direction, resulting in them being shot.

The culprits fled the area on foot, making

good on their escape, authorities said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have additional information about this incident to come forward by contacting 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or anonymously submit tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).