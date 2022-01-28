DOUBLE SHOOTING: Man dies, woman hospitalized after pair shot off motorcycle

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A man is dead and a woman injured after they were shot off of their motorcycle by two gunmen last night.

Superintendent Audley Peters said police were called to the incident on McQuay Street off Nassau Street sometime after 8pm.

Peters said the pair were traveling west along McQuay Street on a motorcycle when two gunmen emerged from nearby bushes and discharged their weapons, hitting them both about their bodies.

“Officers responded and on their arrival they found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds,” Peters said.

“Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and on completion of their assessment the male was pronounced lifeless, and the female was transported to the hospital. Her condition is listed as stable.”