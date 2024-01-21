Double shooting incident, one man dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a double shooting incident, that unfolded on Walnut Street in Pinewood Gardens Sunday afternoon, which has left one man dead and another male fighting for his life in hospital.

The Police Press Liaison, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, says, based on preliminary investigations, police have uncovered that the occupants of a Nissan vehicle, one armed with a high-powered weapon and another armed with a hand gun, opened fire on two men who were standing outside of a residence.

Chief Supt. Chrislyn Skippings has confirmed that the victim, who succumbed to his injuries on scene, is believed to be in his 20’s.

The second man, who was shot on Sunday afternoon, is in hospital listed in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities have launched an island-wide hunt for the two culprits.

This incident pushes the country’s murder count to 16 for the year.